Snow Plow Driver Begs Parents to Teach Plow Safety After Almost Hitting Children

With the impending Winter Storm Harper about to dump up to 2 feet of snow on central New York, one plow driver is urging plow safety.

Steve Doc Page shared the plow driver's message on Facebook , that urges parents to teach their children the dangers of plows on the roads. "Just got back from plowing snow and would ask all parents to PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, TELL YOUR CHILDREN A SNOWPLOW IS BIG AND VERY, VERY, VERY, DANGEROUS."

The message claims the warning came after a near disaster. "I was about 35 feet from burying six children all 8 yrs and under. I was very shaken and mad because parents don't tell their kids to stay away from the road when they see or hear a plow coming."

Kids may think getting in the flying snow is fun, but the driver warns, "it is heavy and could have ice, frozen ground, or 7 to 8 tons of snow coming off the wing."

There will be a number of plows on the roads with Harper expected to dump more than a foot of snow in Central New York and possibly two feet. "If there is snow on the road my job is to plow it. Please educate your kids on the dangers of snow clearing equipment."

This is a great reminder to stay away from the road and give plow drivers room to do their job.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

**FOR POWER OUTAGES:

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it's out and when it'll be restored with National Grid's Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company's website.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid's website.

