Snow Emergencies Issued For This Weekend

The following municipalities have issued Snow Emergencies ahead of this weekend's pending snowstorm.

City of Utica, will go into effect at 6:00 p.m. Saturday and will remain in effect until further notice. All vehicles must be off the streets by 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

will go into effect at 6:00 p.m. Saturday and will remain in effect until further notice. All vehicles must be off the streets by 6:00 p.m. Saturday. The Rome Police Department is asking all residents of the city to please have their vehicles off the roadways no later than midnight on Saturday. They're asking for all vehicles to remain off the roads until 6:00 a.m. on Monday.

Police Department is asking all residents of the city to please have their vehicles off the roadways no later than midnight on Saturday. They're asking for all vehicles to remain off the roads until 6:00 a.m. on Monday. The Village of Yorkville has issued a snow emergency all vehicles off village streets by 9:00 p.m. Saturday and the emergency will remain in effect until Monday morning at 7:00.

has issued a snow emergency all vehicles off village streets by 9:00 p.m. Saturday and the emergency will remain in effect until Monday morning at 7:00. Village of Whitesboro , from 7:00 p.m. Saturday to 7:00 a.m. Monday. All vehicles are to be removed from village streets. No unnecessary travel.

, from 7:00 p.m. Saturday to 7:00 a.m. Monday. All vehicles are to be removed from village streets. No unnecessary travel. Village of Herkimer, in effect from 8:00 p.m. Saturday until Noon Monday. No parking on Village streets during that time to allow DPW crews to safely remove snow.

in effect from 8:00 p.m. Saturday until Noon Monday. No parking on Village streets during that time to allow DPW crews to safely remove snow. Village of Ilion , No unnecessary travel after 6:00 p.m. Saturday and no vehicles parked on village streets after 8:00.

Other announcements related to the storm:

Due to the impending winter storm, Herkimer College will be closed on Sunday.

The Rome and Oneida YMCA will be closed this Sunday

Effective 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Centro will suspend all bus service In Utica. Centro will resume its regular service on Monday (weather permitting).

The Oneida Herkimer Solid Waste Authority says garbage and recyclables will be collected according to regular schedules for residents in the City of Utica and Villages of Dolgeville and Frankfort. However, if heavy snowfall and high winds occur, the Authority recommends that residents hold their garbage and recyclables back until next week’s collection.