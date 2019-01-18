Kiss to Play First Club Show in 20 Years

Kiss have announced their first-ever appearance at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on Feb. 11 – which will also be their first club show in 20 years.

The private event will be open only to SiriusXM subscribers, and ties in with the launch of the band’s Kiss Army Radio channel on the satellite broadcaster’s network that will run from Feb. 4 to Feb. 17. The channel will air the concert on Feb. 12, with an encore performance on Howard Stern’s channel on Feb. 15.

The Whisky show is part of SiriusXM’s "The Party Continues" run of concerts, which follow the Grammys on Feb. 10. “The night after music’s biggest annual event, the party continues with Kiss: Rock and Roll Over L.A. – a private show for SiriusXM subscribers at the famed Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles,” a statement said.

It also announced a chance for current subscribers to win tickets. “This exclusive SiriusXM event will mark Kiss’ first-ever appearance at this intimate, iconic venue as they celebrate 45 years of rocking and rolling all night … and partying every day!"

By the time the intimate club show takes place, Kiss will have started their End of the Road farewell tour. It launches on Jan. 31 at the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, with confirmed dates running until Dec. 3 at the Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” the band said on the announcement of the first dates. “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. Kiss Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in. ... Unapologetic and unstoppable.”