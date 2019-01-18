Iconic Family-Owned Sylvan Beach Restaurant Won’t Re-Open in 2019

An iconic family-owned Central New York restaurant has announced that they won't re-open for 2019.

After 37 years, Cinderella's Restaurant on Main Street in Sylvan Beach has announced that the 2018 season was the last for the iconic restaurant. The Cinderella Suites will continue to operate.

The Farnachs, who own the restaurant and suites, took to Facebook to announce the decision:

"After 37 memorable years, Cinderella’s Restaurant, has decided not to reopen for the 2019 season. Cinderella’s Suites will continue to operate year-round while a new operator for the restaurant and property is being pursued. On behalf of the Farnach Family. It has been a pleasure serving you throughout the years, we have made so many friends and formed so many meaningful relationships that will remain in our hearts forever. We’re very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish for the community of Sylvan Beach over nearly four decades, but it is time for Joe and Cindy to retire, relax and spend time with their Granddaughter Gia. Daughter Brittany who has recently been operating Cinderella’s plans to join her brother Brendan at All-Seasonings Ingredients, a growing family business employing 70 people in Oneida, NY. We can’t thank everyone enough for all of the support, love and memories. We will truly miss working with our team members and we will especially miss all of our guests, you've become family over the years."

Joe and Cindy Farnach purchased the land where Cinderella's stands in 1980. Joe saw the run-down building that eventually became Cinderella's and saw the potential - and thus began a labor of love. Cinderella's Restaurant began as an ice cream stand and gradually expanded to include a full menu and a bar.

Now, decades late, Joe and Cindy have decided it's time to retire and spend time with their granddaughter.

The Farnachs will look for someone new to take over operations of the hotel and restaurant.