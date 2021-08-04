When Is Fly Creek Cider Mill Opening For The 2021 Season?
In January, we reported to you that the family favorite destination might be closing for good due to the pandemic. The water-powered cider mill on the banks of Fly Creek had been pressing cider for 164 years.
Each year, any families look forward to the wagon rides, the duck pond, and the famous cider - many were surprised when details emerged that the property was looking for a new owner. But, it looks like the Michael's family restructured everything to keep the magic of the cider mill alive, and they are currently preparing to open for the 2021 season.
We are delighted to announce the re-opening of the Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard on August 14, 2021. During the winter closure we have re-structured so that the Michaels Family will retain ownership. We thank our visitors, fans, neighbors and Flavorful Rewards members for their patience and understanding during this difficult time. Most importantly our long-standing partnership with Farm Credit East enables this re-opening – the Mill’s 165th year!
According to Fly Creek's Facebook page, opening day will feature an appearance from the the West Edmeston Volunteer Fire Department, to show off a fire truck donated by the Michael's Family. There will also be a bounce house and a slide for the kids.
Between the intriguing action happening at the mill, the collection of tractors on site, the kids zone, and the hard cider slushies - it's the perfect family friendly way to spend a summer or fall day.
Are you excited that the mill will actually be open for the season? Let us know inside the station app.