When Is Fly Creek Cider Mill Opening For The 2021 Season?

In January, we reported to you that the family favorite destination might be closing for good due to the pandemic. The water-powered cider mill on the banks of Fly Creek had been pressing cider for 164 years.

Each year, any families look forward to the wagon rides, the duck pond, and the famous cider - many were surprised when details emerged that the property was looking for a new owner. But, it looks like the Michael's family restructured everything to keep the magic of the cider mill alive, and they are currently preparing to open for the 2021 season.

We are delighted to announce the re-opening of the Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard on August 14, 2021. During the winter closure we have re-structured so that the Michaels Family will retain ownership. We thank our visitors, fans, neighbors and Flavorful Rewards members for their patience and understanding during this difficult time. Most importantly our long-standing partnership with Farm Credit East enables this re-opening – the Mill’s 165th year!

According to Fly Creek's Facebook page, opening day will feature an appearance from the the West Edmeston Volunteer Fire Department, to show off a fire truck donated by the Michael's Family. There will also be a bounce house and a slide for the kids.

Between the intriguing action happening at the mill, the collection of tractors on site, the kids zone, and the hard cider slushies - it's the perfect family friendly way to spend a summer or fall day.

Get our free mobile app

Are you excited that the mill will actually be open for the season? Let us know inside the station app.

What Famous People Allegedly Own Homes In Upstate New York? What famous people allegedly own homes in Upstate New York?

Check It Out: 6 Splash Pads in Central New York to Enjoy This Summer Water you waiting for? If you're looking to cool down this summer, visit one of these Splash Pads!

[PLEASE NOTE: Some of these are not open for the season, but will be later in the summer.]

Check Out 12 Of The Most Haunted Locations in Central New York There's 12 haunted locations in Central New York that, allegedly, truly embody what a ghost story is. Whether it's a phantom bride, a ghostly battle or ghostly guest:

What Upstate New York Town Most Resembles The Fictional One The New Dexter Takes Place In? If you're a fan of the show "Dexter", you're excited that it is back for one more season on Showtime. This time the show takes a trip to Upstate New York. But what Upstate New York town/city does this fictional town look like the most? We share our thoughts: