Now here's something to celebrate. Aren't you excited? Everyone has to visit Fly Creek and Cooperstown at least once in the Summer or Fall.

The area was saddened by the closure of the Fly Creek Cider Mill this past January and then stunned to see a liquidation of stock and supplies, then it was up for sale. Now we some good news that there are plans to re-open.

The Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard have announced they are re-opening soon hopefully for the summer months. They were able to restructure so that the business so the 'Michaels Family' will retain ownership.

We can't wait for more details and will pass them along when they're available. Here's a recap:

In January, we reported to you that the family favorite destination might be closing for good due to the pandemic. The water-powered cider mill on the banks of Fly Creek has been pressing cider for 162 years. Many families look forward to the wagon rides, the duck pond, and the famous cider tour.

Many were then surprised to see the Fly Creek Cider Mill was looking for a new owner. The business was for sale, including the equipment, remaining inventory, and two real estate parcels, including the Mill, Cider House, and Goose Street Parking Lot, for $1,925,000.00. Additional properties were also available.

You could say the Fly Creek Cider Mill was one of the first in the area with an Airbnb business because that's pretty much what they did with their Cider House located in the Historic District. Its been completely renovated into a charming and cozy space with a covered porch and rocking chairs overlooking the Cider Mill. The 14 x 14 deck also has a gas grill and a picnic table.

