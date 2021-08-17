Historic Upstate New York Cider Mill Saved From Permanent Closure

Hearts dropped with the news that the historic Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard located just outside of Cooperstown wasn't going to be able to keep its doors open due to having to shut in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Opened in 1856, the Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard was a place where families made memories together for 164 years until it could no longer do so in 2020. It was a sad day in January of 2021 when the owners of Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard decided that perhaps the best course of action would be to put both the business and property up for sale.

Included in the sale listing were to be the business, all equipment, and remaining inventory, and two real estate parcels which included the Mill, the Cider House, and the Goose Street Parking Lot. The asking price? $1,925,000.00.

Much to the joy of those who have come to love yearly visits to the Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard, the business and property are no longer listed for sale. Not only is the property no longer listed for sale, but Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard has announced it has thrown its doors wide open and opened for its 165th year.

In a post to its Facebook page, the owners of Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard announced that with the help of their partner, Farm Credit East, they would be able to remain in business. Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard opened its doors for its 165th year on Saturday, August 14, and will continue to welcome the public from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on weekends.

