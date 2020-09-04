If you love fall and all it has to offer, there's plenty of places in central New York you can spend the day picking apples or pumpkins, walking through corn mazes or just enjoying apple cider.

Critz Farms, Cazenovia

Enjoy everything autumn has to offer at the family owned farm in Cazenovia - from pick your own apples and pumpkins to the giant corn maze, wagon rides and ciders. Visit the tasting Room for a handcrafted beer, wine, or cider. The Fall Harvest Celebration runs from mid-September until the end of October.

Crtiz Farms on State Route 13 in Cazenovia is open from 10-6 daily.

Critz Farms

North Star Orchard, Westmoreland

North Star Orchards on Route 233 in Westmoreland has a little bit of everything. The farm market has a wide variety of fruit, vegetables, cheeses and local items. The bakery offers a number of tasty treats including their famous apple cake. Gardner's have lots of options in the green house and there's you pick apples and pumpkins in the fall.

North Star Orchards Farm Market & Bakery is open 8-6 daily.

TSM

Clinton Cider Mill, Clinton

People having been lining up at Clinton Cider Mill for more than 100 years for their age old cider and donuts. New this year, you can order on-line and pick up in store.

Clinton Cider Mill on Elm Street in Clinton is open 10-6 Monday through Saturday and 10-5 on Sunday.

Photo Credit - Clinton Cider Mill

Fly Creek Cider Mill, Fly Creek

Experience how cider is made the old-fashioned way at Fly Creek Cider Mill. Enjoy daily tasting of over 40 specialty foods including fresh mill made fudge and mill aged extra-sharp cheddar cheese. There's hard cider and apple wine tastings from the Mill's Farm Winery. After your tour relax on the Mill pond observation deck with a farm-fresh delicious lunch from the adjacent Snack Barn & Bakery.

Fly Creek Cider Mill is open 9-6 daily.

Mitch Wojnarowicz Photographer

Teel Family Farm, Barneveld

Teel farm is offering Friday night Flashlight Night walks through the corn maze. Saturday’s and Sunday’s the corn maze will be open, as well as the pumpkin patch for pick-your-own pumpkins. There will also be additional pumpkins, sweet corn, squash, gourds, straw bales and corn stalks.

Teel Farm on North Gage Street in Barneveld is open 4-9 on Friday nights, 10-5 on Saturday and Sunday.

Photo Credit - Teel Farm

Beak & Skiff has grown apples in Layfayette for five generations. You can purchase different varieties of fresh apples and preview the apple sorting machine in the apple barn. Stop in for some fresh cider in the general store or an adult beverage in the 1911 distillery. Bring home donuts, pies, cookies and candy apples from the Beak & Skiff Bakery.

Beak & Skiff or Lords Hill Road in Layfayette is open 10-7 daily.

Photo Credit - Mary Buttolph/TSM

Visit the cider mill, tour the orchard, and see how the apples are washed and prepared, and then pressed to cider. There's something for everyone at Windy Hill Orchard in Cassville, including farm fresh fudge, the old fashion candy corner, homemade jam, fresh organic eggs, aged NY cheese, maple syrup, local honey, cider donuts and apple cider.

Windy Hill Orchard & Farm Market on East Street in Cassville opens for the season September 12th at 9 a.m.

Photo Credit - Windy Hill Orchard

Take a hay ride. Walk through the corn maze. Enjoy a movie under the stars at Will's Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin farm in Camden. Take home pumpkins, apples, farm honey, maple syrup and don't forget to visit the fudge house.

Will's Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm on Hillsboro Road, opens September 12th and will be open Saturdays from 10-9 and 10-8 on Sundays.

Cullen Pumpkin Farm, Richfield Springs

There's u-pick pumpkins, local honey, a corn maze and wagon rides at Cullen Pumpkin Farm in Richfield Springs. Pick up some corn stalks and choose from 21 varieties of gourds to decorate for Fall. There are a lot of photo opportunities around the farm. Make sure to check them all out.

Cullen Pumpkin Farm on Cullen Road in Richfield Spring is open 10-6 daily.

Photo Credit - Cullen Pumpkin Farm

Sand Flats Orchard, Fonda

Sand Flats Orchard is a family farm owned and operated by the Hoffman Family, offering picked and U-Pick apples, apple cider, pumpkins, squash and other fall vegetables. In the bakery you'll find cider donuts, pies, fudge, jams and jellies. Enjoy tractor rides, the corn maze and farm animals.

Sand Flats Orchard on Martin Road in Fonda is open 9-6 Monday through Friday and 7-5 on Saturday and Sunday.

Photo Credit - Sand Flats Orchards

Whether you're looking for some fresh cider, apples for baking, pumpkins for carving, or you just want to get out and enjoy fall, there's plenty of options in Central New York.

If you know of a pumpkin/apple farm or cider mill in central New York to add to the list, email Polly@BigFrog104.com.