Flip Over Penguin Encounters at the Wild Animal Park

Animal lovers are flipping out over the latest encounters at the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango - penguins!

Get up close and personal with penguins in a fun, educational and hands learning experience during the half hour encounter. Any interaction is of course on the penguin's terms. "There is zero direct contacted permitted. Everything is done safely and with the penguins best interest in mind," says the Wild Animal Park.

You MUST wear pants and closed toe shoes if you plan on attending the penguin encounter.

The penguin encounter is the latest up close and personal experience offered during the off season at The Wild Animal Park.

You can also snuggle up with two new baby otters, Otto and Octavia. Feed and cuddle the babies in a fun, educational and hands on learning experience.

Meet Jase and Jasmine during the off season giraffe encounter, where you get to feed and touch the giraffes.

You can also meet Stella and Stanley during a sloth encounter.

Or how about a baby hippo? Yeti is a 1 year-old Pygmy Hippo that loves to eat sweet potatoes. You can help feed him and learn all about Pygmy Hippos during your encounter with a trained keeper. You'll even get a painting to take home, crafted by Yeti himself.

Each half hour long encounter is $150 for 1 to 2 people. 3 to 4 people costs $200. Each additional person over 4 people is $50.

You can book your half hour up close and personal encounters. You can even purchase a gift certificate for that animal lover on your Christmas wish list.

Which animal encounter would you choose?

