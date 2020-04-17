Fishing Season is Here, But Are New York Boat Launches Open?

It's trout and salmon season in New York, but following the state guidelines when it comes to outdoor recreation in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic can be confusing. Especially when it comes to launching watercraft.

The New York State Parks Department reports Boat Launches are temporarily suspended for recreational boaters and marinas are closed until May 7. Those are state-run facilities, but what about privately owned sites?

In an article published by Syracuse.com, it appears different areas of CNY and Upstate New York are interpreting the state's mandate differently. Some facilities are open and the associated local law enforcement agencies are saying as long as people are practicing the social distancing mandates and following the DEC and Park Department's Responsible recreating guidelines they have bigger fish to fry. (pardon the pun)

Hey, at least turkey season is coming soon and it's open for sure. Read the entire article at Syracuse.com's website.