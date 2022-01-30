COVID Update: New York Rates Falling Over the Weekend

Cases of COVID in the Empire State have dropped 90% since the peak of January 7th. That is according to data released by the New York State Department of Health and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

The latest numbers show the Mohawk Valley's positivity rate at 10.32%, which is down a percentage point since the latter part of last week. The area with the highest positivity rate right now is Western New York, with a 14.23% positivity rate. The Bronx currently has the lowest positivity rate at 5.18%.

The Governor says hospitalizations have declined by more than 550 statewide within the past twenty-four hours and that is across all age groups. Unfortunately those figures include 124 COVID-related deaths reported yesterday.

Among a total of 173,385 tests reported in New York 8,781 were positive. The numbers of patients hospitalized, hospitalized in intensive care, and hospitalized with intubation have all decreased.

The total deaths in New York reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now stands at 65,427. This includes those who died in any location. Hospitals, hospice settings, and nursing homes are among the locations included.

Gov. Hochul is still urging New Yorkers who have not been fully vaccinated to get the vaccine. So far 35,872,379 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

To date, ninety percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose.

On Saturday, 8,781 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 55,524 163 Allegany 8,301 20 Broome 42,294 158 Cattaraugus 14,432 55 Cayuga 14,965 51 Chautauqua 22,355 91 Chemung 20,081 81 Chenango 8,604 48 Clinton 14,776 104 Columbia 9,415 27 Cortland 9,754 42 Delaware 7,188 23 Dutchess 61,525 135 Erie 199,585 451 Essex 5,090 28 Franklin 8,361 35 Fulton 11,629 64 Genesee 13,139 39 Greene 8,119 23 Hamilton 787 2 Herkimer 12,925 33 Jefferson 18,410 82 Lewis 5,856 11 Livingston 10,994 40 Madison 11,995 43 Monroe 145,121 401 Montgomery 11,103 43 Nassau 390,879 481 Niagara 45,807 99 NYC 2,228,118 3,050 Oneida 49,973 154 Onondaga 101,867 349 Ontario 18,539 99 Orange 102,851 211 Orleans 8,269 18 Oswego 23,258 93 Otsego 9,073 31 Putnam 22,817 36 Rensselaer 29,353 94 Rockland 89,532 97 Saratoga 43,008 128 Schenectady 31,024 129 Schoharie 4,638 10 Schuyler 3,220 15 Seneca 5,395 31 St. Lawrence 19,010 74 Steuben 18,475 94 Suffolk 415,142 463 Sullivan 17,583 31 Tioga 9,981 55 Tompkins 16,282 67 Ulster 29,620 89 Warren 12,553 43 Washington 11,201 39 Wayne 16,110 58 Westchester 241,818 321 Wyoming 7,976 16 Yates 3,131 13

5 Most Dangerous Cities in New York State The most dangerous places in New York State from recent crime data.

Mother Nature Buries Northern Oneida County in First Big Snowstorm of Season The first massive snowstorm of the season was a doozy, at least for some. The Utica area only saw a few inches of lake effect snow but Northern Oneida County had more, a lot more.

5 Cheapest Places To Live In New York State The most affordable cities to live in New York State.