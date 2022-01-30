COVID Update: New York Rates Falling Over the Weekend

FILE PHOTO: Photo Credit: Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Cases of COVID in the Empire State have dropped 90% since the peak of January 7th.  That is according to data released by the New York State Department of Health and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

The latest numbers show the Mohawk Valley's positivity rate at 10.32%, which is down a percentage point since the latter part of last week.  The area with the highest positivity rate right now is Western New York, with a 14.23% positivity rate.  The Bronx currently has the lowest positivity rate at 5.18%.

The Governor says hospitalizations have declined by more than 550 statewide within the past twenty-four hours and that is across all age groups.  Unfortunately those figures include 124 COVID-related deaths reported yesterday.

Among a total of 173,385 tests reported in New York 8,781 were positive.  The numbers of patients hospitalized, hospitalized in intensive care, and hospitalized with intubation have all decreased.

The total deaths in New York reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now stands at 65,427.  This includes those who died in any location.  Hospitals, hospice settings, and nursing homes are among the locations included.

Gov. Hochul is still urging New Yorkers who have not been fully vaccinated to get the vaccine.  So far 35,872,379 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

To date, ninety percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose.   

On Saturday, 8,781 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State.  A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

55,524

163

Allegany

8,301

20

Broome

42,294

158

Cattaraugus

14,432

55

Cayuga

14,965

51

Chautauqua

22,355

91

Chemung

20,081

81

Chenango

8,604

48

Clinton

14,776

104

Columbia

9,415

27

Cortland

9,754

42

Delaware

7,188

23

Dutchess

61,525

135

Erie

199,585

451

Essex

5,090

28

Franklin

8,361

35

Fulton

11,629

64

Genesee

13,139

39

Greene

8,119

23

Hamilton

787

2

Herkimer

12,925

33

Jefferson

18,410

82

Lewis

5,856

11

Livingston

10,994

40

Madison

11,995

43

Monroe

145,121

401

Montgomery

11,103

43

Nassau

390,879

481

Niagara

45,807

99

NYC

2,228,118

3,050

Oneida

49,973

154

Onondaga

101,867

349

Ontario

18,539

99

Orange

102,851

211

Orleans

8,269

18

Oswego

23,258

93

Otsego

9,073

31

Putnam

22,817

36

Rensselaer

29,353

94

Rockland

89,532

97

Saratoga

43,008

128

Schenectady

31,024

129

Schoharie

4,638

10

Schuyler

3,220

15

Seneca

5,395

31

St. Lawrence

19,010

74

Steuben

18,475

94

Suffolk

415,142

463

Sullivan

17,583

31

Tioga

9,981

55

Tompkins

16,282

67

Ulster

29,620

89

Warren

12,553

43

Washington

11,201

39

Wayne

16,110

58

Westchester

241,818

321

Wyoming

7,976

16

Yates

3,131

13

