COVID Update: New York Rates Falling Over the Weekend
Cases of COVID in the Empire State have dropped 90% since the peak of January 7th. That is according to data released by the New York State Department of Health and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
The latest numbers show the Mohawk Valley's positivity rate at 10.32%, which is down a percentage point since the latter part of last week. The area with the highest positivity rate right now is Western New York, with a 14.23% positivity rate. The Bronx currently has the lowest positivity rate at 5.18%.
The Governor says hospitalizations have declined by more than 550 statewide within the past twenty-four hours and that is across all age groups. Unfortunately those figures include 124 COVID-related deaths reported yesterday.
Among a total of 173,385 tests reported in New York 8,781 were positive. The numbers of patients hospitalized, hospitalized in intensive care, and hospitalized with intubation have all decreased.
The total deaths in New York reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now stands at 65,427. This includes those who died in any location. Hospitals, hospice settings, and nursing homes are among the locations included.
Gov. Hochul is still urging New Yorkers who have not been fully vaccinated to get the vaccine. So far 35,872,379 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.
To date, ninety percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose.
On Saturday, 8,781 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
County
Total Positive
New Positive
Albany
55,524
163
Allegany
8,301
20
Broome
42,294
158
Cattaraugus
14,432
55
Cayuga
14,965
51
Chautauqua
22,355
91
Chemung
20,081
81
Chenango
8,604
48
Clinton
14,776
104
Columbia
9,415
27
Cortland
9,754
42
Delaware
7,188
23
Dutchess
61,525
135
Erie
199,585
451
Essex
5,090
28
Franklin
8,361
35
Fulton
11,629
64
Genesee
13,139
39
Greene
8,119
23
Hamilton
787
2
Herkimer
12,925
33
Jefferson
18,410
82
Lewis
5,856
11
Livingston
10,994
40
Madison
11,995
43
Monroe
145,121
401
Montgomery
11,103
43
Nassau
390,879
481
Niagara
45,807
99
NYC
2,228,118
3,050
Oneida
49,973
154
Onondaga
101,867
349
Ontario
18,539
99
Orange
102,851
211
Orleans
8,269
18
Oswego
23,258
93
Otsego
9,073
31
Putnam
22,817
36
Rensselaer
29,353
94
Rockland
89,532
97
Saratoga
43,008
128
Schenectady
31,024
129
Schoharie
4,638
10
Schuyler
3,220
15
Seneca
5,395
31
St. Lawrence
19,010
74
Steuben
18,475
94
Suffolk
415,142
463
Sullivan
17,583
31
Tioga
9,981
55
Tompkins
16,282
67
Ulster
29,620
89
Warren
12,553
43
Washington
11,201
39
Wayne
16,110
58
Westchester
241,818
321
Wyoming
7,976
16
Yates
3,131
13
