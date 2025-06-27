We are giving away a limited-edition, autographed and numbered box set featuring ALL of Ozzy Osbourne's solo records on vinyl!

Here's What You Could Win

The box set is called See You On the Other Side 2.0 -- about six years ago, Ozzy's team released this box set, and now they are doing it again, this time with Ozzy's latest records, 2020's Ordinaryman and 2022's Patient Number 9.

Only 2,000 sets were made, and they've sold out in pre-order. We are giving way #666! It doesn't get more rock and roll than this.

Here's How You Can Get in To Win

Follow the prompts below to get social with us beginning Monday, June 30, through Sunday, July 27. The more you subscribe, share, and follow, the more entries you can earn.

*This is a multi-market contest open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least 18 years old at the entry date. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received on Monday, July 28, 2025. Prize is provided by Sony Music.*

