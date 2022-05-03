Live the Good Life As the New Owner of This Castle on the Finger Lakes

If you've ever dreamt of owning your very own castle, your opportunity to make those dreams come true is right now as this castle in the finger lakes has found itself on the market for the very first time in over 140 years and the property is reasonably priced, too.

Get our free mobile app

In the 1890s, this retreat on Cayuga Lake in the Finger Lakes was called Hallocks Castle on the Lake, but today, people call it Farleys Point Castle.

As you enter through the doors you are greeted with unbelievably beautiful hardwood floors made of oak and chestnut. The first floor of the property offers 9-foot ceilings along with tall doors that sport original brass knobs.

Farleys Point Castle boasts four bedrooms and some of the bedrooms even lead out to covered porches that overlook the glistening waters of Cayuga Lake. There really isn't a bad view in the entire home as it affords expansive views of the lake on all three sides of its waterfront lot.

While the stairs were removed to the third-floor turret porches in the 1970s, there is no reason they can't be opened again so that views of the lake can be enjoyed from even higher above.

Located at 845 Farleys Point Road in Union Springs, Farleys Point Castle is located within what is considered to be a coveted place to be - the Farleys Point community.

Farleys Point Castle sits on leased land which is owned by descendants of the Farley family. With the purchase is included a newer aluminum dock, rowboat and daysailer convey. If you'd like to keep the home furnishings, they can be negotiated into the sale price.

Farleys Point Castle is presented by Midge Fricano with BHGRE Sales. Listed for $386,000 this property which was built in 1890 comes with four bedrooms, one and a half baths, a 436 square foot lot, and 2,550 square feet of living space.

Explore the Finger Lake’s Farleys Point Castle Owned by the same family for over 140 years before being put on the market, this retreat on Cayuga Lake in the Finger Lakes was called Hallocks Castle on the Lake, but today, people call it Farleys Point Castle.

Look Around New York's Most Expensive Airbnb Rental New York's most expensive Airbnb property is located in Seneca Falls. Gould Swaby Estate was built in the 1870s and is certainly jaw-droppingly beautiful but comes with a hefty rental price. A two-night stay (which is the minimum) will set you back $9,371. Tack on a third night and you will pay $13,886 to be transported back in history.