FedEx Driver Brings Girl a Treat When He Hears It’s Her Birthday

This random act of kindness may be the sweetest thing you see all week, and not just because of the cupcakes.

Liz Paternoster, a teacher in Indiana, shared this story on Twitter last week, after a FedEx driver named Jodan Price stopped by her home and heard about the day's festivities.

"He had already came twice and I said, "Sorry, you may be making lots of stops here because it's her birthday," Paternoster told us on Twitter.

When Price returned, he had a special surprise for the little girl in the pink dress: ice cream cupcakes from Dairy Queen. Yes, he went out of his way to pick her up a sweet treat to brighten up her birthday in quarantine, telling Paternoster, "I just wanted to do this because if we weren't in this situation, she'd be celebrating with friends."

Paternoster said her daughter was so excited to get some ice cream and she was overwhelmed by Price's kindness, so much so that she's now working with Dairy Queen and FedEx to give him the thank you he deserves. To hold us over until then, she posted an update video on her Twitter, thanking him for the sweet gesture as he came by their house again on his route. Someone grab the tissues!

If you want to pass along some kindness in the spirit of Price's gesture, there's a few place in central New York that are a great place to start. You can purchase one of these fun kits and drop it off for a family member, friend, coworker or classmate, or maybe even give one your FedEx driver as a way to say thank you for all of their hard work during the pandemic.

1. Daylight Donuts "Party in a Box" Kit

The New Hartford shop introduced a donut-decorating kits near the start of quarantine. The kit includes six donuts, different types of frostings, and sprinkles, and costs $9.99.

2. The Cakery Cafe Cupcake Kit

The Cakery Cafe in Dolgeville is selling cupcake kits, complete enough yummy goodies to decorate six cupcakes, and an inspirational quote to carry you through this tough time. Each kits costs $8.99.

3. Utica Bowls "Family Quarantine Kits"

This DIY kit may be a healthier option, but it's just as yummy. Utica Bowls is offering a "Family Quarantine Kit," and all you have to do is choose your base, granola and toppings to get started. The kits cost $25 for two to three people and $35 for four to five people.

4. Dippin Donuts Decorating Kits

This central New York chain introduced donut-decorating kits to their locations in March. The kits include six donuts, three frosting flavors and sprinkles, and can be purchased for $9.99 at New Hartford and Rome locations.

5. Jonny's Pizza "Take and Make" Kits

If you're looking for something more on the savory side, these kits at Jonny's Pizza might just be perfect. The Utica shop is offering these kits for $10.99, which include large pizza dough, Jonny's homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, and toppings of your choice.