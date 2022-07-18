Fatal UTV Crash Under Investigation in Peru, New York

An autopsy is underway in a fatal accident that took place in the Clinton County town of Peru, New York.

Emergency responders were called to Jarvis Road (Route 39) at 7:36pm on Friday, July 15, 2022 for a call regarding the crash of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV).

According to a written release from the New York State Police the results of the preliminary investigation conduction by the NYSP indicated that 42-year-old Joshua C. Boglisch of Plattsburgh, New York "was heading south on Jarvis Road [near the Elm Street Trail] when we went off the eastern shoulder of the roadway and crashed. Boglisch, who was thrown from the UTV, was transported by Peru Ambulance to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital."

Jarvis Road and Elm Street in Peru, New York via Google Maps (July 2022) Jarvis Road and Elm Street in Peru, New York via Google Maps (July 2022) loading...

At this time police have not speculated as to what may have caused Boglisch to leave the roadway. No other vehicles or persons were reported to have been involved.

No other physical injuries were reported.

Police say Boglisch died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The autopsy was scheduled for Monday July 18, 2022.

The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation, is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

