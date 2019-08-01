The good news is Winter could be milder in central New York. The bad news, the snow won't change and it may last until April.

The Farmer's Almanac is predicting a milder than normal Winter, with above-normal precipitation and near normal snowfall.

"The coldest periods will occur from late December into mid-January and late January into early February and in mid- to late February. The snowiest periods will be in early January, early to mid-February, mid-March, and early April."

Mountain Weather agrees with the Farmer's Almanac as far as milder temperatures go. The Northeast and parts of the Southwest are the only areas predicted to be above normal over the next three months.

Photo by Mountain Weather

Early Spring will be wet and cold in central New York, making Winter feel even longer, as always. "April and May will be rainier than normal, with below-normal temperatures."

Summer is looking good though. "Summer temperatures and rainfall will be near normal, with the hottest periods in late July and early to mid-August."

As for the rest of THIS Summer...it'll start cool down a bit in a few weeks, then warm back up by September 1st. It'll turn cold by mid September, then become mild.

Whether it's the Farmer's Almanac or a meteorologist, it proves the adage "if you don't like the weather in central New York, wait an hour, it'll change," is true.