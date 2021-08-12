Extreme heat. Severe Storms. And possible tornados in CNY. Oh my!

The heat continues in Central New York. With it comes scattered storms, damaging winds, hail, lightning, flooding, and a possible isolated tornado.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from noon today to 7 PM. Temperatures will climb into the 90s with the heat index value reaching triple digits.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon in Central New York. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Localized flash flooding will be possible. The National Weather Service says isolated tornados cannot be ruled out.

Additional scattered thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon and evening. A few of those may be severe with damaging winds as well. "Where repeating batches of storms occur today and Friday, isolated flash flooding could occur."

Though today will be the hottest day, the heat and humidity will likely continue into Friday.

You're advised to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside during the hot and humid weather. Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

If you or someone you know suffers a heat stroke, move to a cool and shaded location and call 911 immediately.

