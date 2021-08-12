Utica Cop’s Small Act of Kindness Makes Huge Difference for Girl in Car Crash

Sometimes a small act of kindness can make a huge difference. Just ask a mother who's grateful for the compassion a Utica police officer showed her daughter after a car accident.

A mother and her 9-year-old daughter were in a car crash. The little girl was extremely scared and emotional. "I could not get her to calm down," mom wrote in a letter sent to the Utica Police Department.

Three Utica Police officers arrived on the scene, including Andrew Taft, one of the new officers at the Department. He was the one who was able to calm the girl down by simply having a conversation. "He asked her what she wanted to be when she grew up and she told him a cop," something mom said she’s wanted to be since she was 5 years old, and even dressed up as one last year for Halloween.

Officer Taft asked the girl if she would like to see his police car and what’s inside. When she nodded her head, he grabbed her hand and took her to the car. "She was much calmer after this and I just wanted to praise him for the compassion he showed my scared little girl. I’m very thankful for the other 2 officers as well but my daughter will not forget what Officer Taft did for her ."

The girl was so excited about her experience when went home and told her brother and dad all about it. "Thanks so much and I hope you can get word to him how appreciative I am and for him to keep up the great work. We definitely need more officers like him in this crazy world."

Officer Taft may be new to the Utica Police Department but he has a bright future ahead of him. You can learn a lot of things at the Police Academy and on-the-job experience but you can't teach compassion and how to just be a good human being.

Rome Police Go Above & Beyond Call of Duty Rome police officers go above and beyond the call of duty every day. Here are 14 reasons why they are among the best in Central New York.

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too.