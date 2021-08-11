New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation from office Tuesday in the wake of a scathing report released by NY Attorney General Letitia James. The report claims Cuomo sexually harassed several women and even violated a handful of state and federal laws in the process.

Since that time the Internet has really had fun with the soon-to-be former Governor's shortcomings. See for yourself! Are there any we missed? Sent them to us using our station app.

Here Are The 23 Funniest Governor Andrew Cuomo Memes on the Internet On Tuesday, August 10 Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his two week notice to the people of New York. He announced that in light of sexual harassment allegations and a scathing report on the topic from New York Attorney General Letitia James, he would be resigning effective Tuesday, August 24.

From the moment those words were uttered from his mouth, the memes began to fly. We were there to catch them.

Things You Should Know About the New York Marijuana Legalization Law On March 31, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill legalizing adult-use cannabis consumption, called the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Tax Act. Here are the 13 Things You Need To Know About The New York State Law

Anguish, Anxiety - Whitesboro Residents Await Buyouts and More Flooding