Expert Says Only Two Teams In NFL Are Better Than The Bills

All signs point to an amazing season for the Bills in 2021. Especially as an expert gives such high praise!

If you're a fan of the Buffalo Bills, you know it can be a little tough to watch at times. Well, that obviously was not the case at all in last year's season. Not only were the Bills good, but they won a division that had a stranglehold on it by the Patriots for the last two decades. To top that they made it all the way to the AFC Conference championship game in January. They were one step away from the Super Bowl. I'm a Giants fan and was rooting so hard to the Bills to make it there.

Mentioning the Super Bowl, the two teams that made it are the ones Peter King from NBC sports says are the number one and two teams. Those being the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Good news for us in Central New York, the Patriots rank in the middle of the pack. But the Buffalo Bills came in as the third-best team in all of the NFL. If you go by pure record, they should have been the second-best team as they were 13-3 last year.

This team fascinates me. I could see them getting on one of those steamrolling runs the Jim Kelly Bills did a generation ago. - Peter King/NBC Sports

Does this mean that the Bills could be big game-bound this year? I know the entire Bills Mafia across New York State would love to see that!

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs