Why Are Bills Fans Suddenly Crazy About Sweet Potatoes?

We all do what we need to do to make sure that the Bills win on Sunday. It IS a team game after all. But this latest superstition is a little out there.

The Bills Mafia is one of the most outrageous fan bases in the country. We follow our Bills and hope that the things we do will show the football gods that we deserve a championship more than any other team.

We've talked about superstitions in the past that Bills fans have that they hold on to for game day. Some fans jump on tables. Some get ketchup and mustard squirted in their faces. Some throw sex toys on the field when a particular team comes to town. But this one is new.

You may have seen Bills fans recently talking about trying to sneak sweet potatoes into Arrowhead Stadium where the Chiefs call home on Sunday. Haven't heard of that one before.

Evidently a fan got drunk...accidentally brought a sweet potato into the stadium and that's when the winning streak began.

Now, it's gaining some traction. Fans are encouraging other fans to be sure to have as many sweet potatoes in that stadium as possible. Now, it's important to note that nothing happens with the potato. There's no ceremony. There's no pomp & circumstance. It's just a lucky charm.

Look, I'll admit, on the surface it sounds crazy. But you know what? It's only crazy if it doesn't work. So far it has, so why stop it now?

