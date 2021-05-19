Utica sports fans are preparing to welcome a new team and sport.

The Utica Yeti Lacrosse Clube announced Wednesday they will debut at the Adirondack Bank Center next month. The Yeti are one of the newest teams to join the Interstate Box Lacrosse Association, a semi-professional league that partners with the National Lacrosse League.

The Yeti are primed to play three home games at the Adirondack Bank Center beginning in a just a few weeks. Their first opponent is also new to the IBLA, the Salt City Eels in Syracuse:

June 6 th at 2pm vs. Salt City Eels

at 2pm vs. Salt City Eels June 13 th at 2pm. vs. Saugerties Night Pandas

at 2pm. vs. Saugerties Night Pandas July 10 th at 6pm vs. Albany Hyenas

at 6pm vs. Albany Hyenas Potential playoff games could also come to Utica July 24th-25th and July 31st- August 1st.

The IBLA has more than 40 teams competing in 17 regional leagues across the United States. Utica will play in the IBLA's Empire North Division, one of two divisions in New York State. The other three clubs in the Empire North are Salt City, the Albany Hyenas and the Saugerties Night Pandas.

The Empire South is comprised of the 845 Silver Foxes, the Hudson Valley Arsenal, and the New York City Spiders.

Tickets for Yeti games at the Adirondack Bank Center go on sale today at 4:00PM at EmpireStateTix.com. Kids 8 and under are free. Adults tickets are $12. And there are also group rates that drops the adult ticket price to $10.

Despite some recent changes as it relates to mask requirements in New York, you will still need to prove one of the following in order to attend a sporting event at the Adirondack Bank Center

Proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within six (6) hours of the event start time - or -

Proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the day of the event - or -

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination (fully vaccinated at least 14 days after your final dose)

A release from the Adirondack Bank Center regarding the announcement of the Utica Yeti noted that team would have local/native players. However, a team roster for the club was not yet available at the official Interstate Box Lacrosse Association website.

The Yeti's arrival marks another professional or semi-pro team to call the ADK Bank Center home, joining the Utica Comets AHL hockey team and the Utica City FC arena soccer team.

