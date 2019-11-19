Every Thanksgiving Baking and Cooking Tip Line You Could Ever Need
At least one cooking-related thing is bound to go wrong on Thanksgiving, so it's a good idea to have all those help-lines at your disposal.
The most important number to have at your fingertips is always 911 - just in case something goes really wrong - like that deep-fried turkey taking an explosive turn.
All Your Thanksgiving Help Lines
Butterball: Alexa Skill and Turkey Talk-Line
The Turkey Talk-Line: 800-288-8372 or 844-877-3456 for texts
To access the Butterball Alexa Skill, just say “Alexa, open Butterball…” or “Alexa, ask Butterball…” You can also reach out to Butterball experts on social media: Facebook and Twitter.
Crisco: Pie and Baking Tips
Crisco has tips and advice on their website Crisco.com - did you know some folks make their pie crust with Crisco instead of butter? More importantly - people make their pie crusts from scratch?
Fleischmann's Yeast Baker's Hotline: Baking
800-777-4959
It's not just yeast-related questions, but they'll help you handle issues related to baking in general from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays, except holidays. They're also posting recipes at breadworld.com.
King Arthur Baker’s Hotline
855-371-2253
They're available for all your flour and baking questions from 4am - 6pm daily through December 31st. Closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Days. Check out their recipes at kingarthurflour.com
Ocean Spray Consumer Help Line
800-662-3263
Do we really need instructions on how to open the can? They have recipes and holiday tips at oceanspray.com