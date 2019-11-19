Every Thanksgiving Baking and Cooking Tip Line You Could Ever Need

At least one cooking-related thing is bound to go wrong on Thanksgiving, so it's a good idea to have all those help-lines at your disposal.

The most important number to have at your fingertips is always 911 - just in case something goes really wrong - like that deep-fried turkey taking an explosive turn.

All Your Thanksgiving Help Lines

Butterball: Alexa Skill and Turkey Talk-Line

The Turkey Talk-Line: 800-288-8372 or 844-877-3456 for texts

To access the Butterball Alexa Skill, just say “Alexa, open Butterball…” or “Alexa, ask Butterball…” You can also reach out to Butterball experts on social media: Facebook and Twitter.

Crisco: Pie and Baking Tips

Crisco has tips and advice on their website Crisco.com - did you know some folks make their pie crust with Crisco instead of butter? More importantly - people make their pie crusts from scratch?

Fleischmann's Yeast Baker's Hotline: Baking

800-777-4959

It's not just yeast-related questions, but they'll help you handle issues related to baking in general from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays, except holidays. They're also posting recipes at breadworld.com.

King Arthur Baker’s Hotline

855-371-2253

They're available for all your flour and baking questions from 4am - 6pm daily through December 31st. Closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Days. Check out their recipes at kingarthurflour.com

Ocean Spray Consumer Help Line

800-662-3263

Do we really need instructions on how to open the can? They have recipes and holiday tips at oceanspray.com