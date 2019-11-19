Parents - your holiday wishes have come true for your kiddos!

It has been announced that the phenomenon that is Baby Shark will be swimming to Syracuse in 2020!

“We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live! to so many new markets across North America,” says Stephen Shaw (the tour’s producer and co-president of Round Room Live). “This is a cultural phenomenon and we are very pleased how families have responded to Baby Shark live on stage.”

Baby Shark Live! will play at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 6PM. You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster or at the Hinds Theater box office.

Enter your number to get our mobile branded app

According to Billboard, the live show will feature Baby Shark meeting up with his friend Pinkfong to explore the sea with dancing, singing and brand-new music. Baby Shark Live! will also feature familiar tracks “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Monkey Banana Dance” and “Baby Shark.”

Tickets for Baby Shark Live’s Spring tour go on-sale to the general public on Friday, November 22. Fans can visit babysharklive.com now for tour dates, ticket information and one-of-a-kind meet and greet packages. Follow Baby Shark Live! social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.