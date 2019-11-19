Even when a mystery is settled in Star Wars, it’s still not settled. Star Wars: The Last Jedi revealed that Rey’s parents were essentially nobodies; she wasn’t born to Jedis or Emperors or Yodas (which is too bad for her, because Baby Yodas are the hot trend of 2019). According to Kylo Ren, Rey is the daughter of “filthy junk traders.” Case closed.

Or not! Some fans believe Rey must have a more important origin than that, and they’re banking on some kind of shocking revelation in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. (And, sure, Kylo Ren could have been lying.) For her part, Daisy Ridley told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview that she thinks the matter of Rey’s parents “not satisfied — for her and for the audience” and that the full nature of her origin is something “she’s still trying to figure out.”

She continued:

It’s not that she doesn’t believe it, but she feels there’s more to the story. And she needs to figure out what’s come before so she can figure out what to do next...

Personally, I liked the way The Last Jedi treated Rey’s origin; Rey’s got kind of a Spider-Man thing going. She’s just an ordinary person who happens to have special powers. Others feel like that flies in the face of previous Star Wars rules. Or they just like having big mysteries to ponder as they wait for these movies to come out. As for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, whether it undoes the Rey origin story from The Last Jedi or not, it opens in theaters on December 20.