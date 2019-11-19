It's the end of the 2010s. Looking for a soundtrack? Here, we count down the 66 Best Metal Songs of the Decade.

Without question, these last 10 years were the most prolific in metal's history. The rise of streaming made even the most underground and obscure acts accessible in an instant, and this unprecedented access to just about all of recorded music has afforded fans the ability to listen to any new release the day it comes out.

We're listening to and sifting through new music more rapidly than ever before, devouring thousands of new songs each year. Keeping track of it all is nearly impossible, and when a truly great song comes along, it makes an immediate impact, rising high above whatever else may be in today's playlist. This era has placed even greater value on hit songs than ever before as artists aim to cut through the deluge of albums all vying for that same limited attention of music listeners.

No matter where your tastes lie, the 2010s had something for every headbanger.

See if your favorite song made our list of the 66 Best Metal Songs of the Decade: 2010 - 2019 below and follow the accompanying Spotify playlist here.

Contributors: Rabab Al-Sharif, Joe DiVita, Graham Hartmann, Katy Irizarry, Taylor Markarian, Steven Loftin, Jake Richardson, Lauryn Schaffner, Philip Trapp