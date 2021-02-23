Escape Winter By Stepping Into Tropical Butterfly Garden Only 2 Hours From Utica

Escape the snow and cold and step into the tropics in the only year-round indoor butterfly garden in upstate New York.

The Dancing Wings Butterfly Garden at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester is home to hundreds of free flying butterflies and tropical plants. It's been transformed into a mini beach with decoration, nautical items, and tiki-inspired decorations. You'll even be able to go on a treasure hunt with a themed scavenger hunt and enjoy steel drum music while you explore the Butterfly Garden.

Walk among hundreds of brilliantly colored, tropical and native butterflies. Enjoy tropical foliage, a turtle pond, and a cascading waterfall, all in the middle of winter.

Photo Credit - The Strong Museum, Rochester, New York

Don't forget to visit Watson, the garden’s resident panther chameleon. Watch his scales change color as he adapts to the environment. Look closely and you will also notice several four-footed and fine-feathered friends, including Socrates, the garden's brightly plumaged green aracari toucan, and families of Button Quail.

Photo Credit - The Strong Museum, Rochester, New York

The Strong Museum in Rochester is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

General Admission for anyone age 2 and older is only $18. Kid under age and Strong Museum members are f ree.

Admission to Dancing Wings Butterfly Garden is extra. Cost is $4 for members, $5 for non-members.

Learn more at Museumofplay.org.