Meet the Newest Inductees Into NY’s Video Game Hall of Fame

The World Video Game Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York has announced its class of 2023 inductees. Twelve games in all were nominated in all, but only four made the cut for enshrinement.

Inductees were selected based on criteria including popularity, innovation and cultural influence.

The Strong Museum of Play, which houses the World Video Game Hall of Fame, will feature these games in their new World Video Game Hall of Fame space, which opens on June 30th.

Let's meet the 2023 inductees:

THE LAST OF US

seller wedogames on eBay seller wedogames on eBay loading...

The most recent release on the list, The Last of Us took the video game world by storm in 2013 with its in-depth storytelling, close examination of human relationships, and heart-racing jump scares. Its story has since been translated to the small screen, in one of HBO's most-watched series.

Wii SPORTS

seller cherrobi1 on eBay seller cherrobi1 on eBay loading...

Released in 2006, Wii Sports introduced consumers to new advancement in home video game technology with its motion-based controller. The controller could act as a tennis racket, golf club, or be used to throw a strike in bowling. Because of its straightforward mechanics, almost anyone could play the game, making it a popular choice for players both young and old.

BARBIE FASHION DESIGNER

seller julischadl-0 on eBay seller julischadl-0 on eBay loading...

Originally released in 1996, Barbie Fashion Designer allowed players to create their own clothing for Barbie, which could then be printed out and used on the dolls. "Barbie Fashion Designer became a jumping-off point for the girls' games movement and shook up the software Mediagaming scene," said The Strong's collections manager Kristy Hisert.

COMPUTER SPACE

seller retro-rust on eBay seller retro-rust on eBay loading...

1971's Computer Space might not be quite the household name as some of the other inductees, but it was the first ever commercially available video game, which helped its case for induction. The game's popularity inspired creators Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney to create the Atari video game company.

OTHER FINALISTS

Other finalists that didn't make the cut in 2023 included Age of Empires, Angry Birds, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, FIFA International Soccer, Goldeneye 007, NBA 2K, Quake and Wizardry.

Awesome Classic Video Games Turning 40 in 2023 Classic awesome games instrumental in forming game culture as we know it are turning the big 4-0 this year.

Are These Valuable Video Games Hiding In Your House?