Emergency Crews Rescue Family From Dolgeville Flooding

As massive flooding swept through central New York early this morning, emergency crews were out rescuing families from homes surrounded by water.

This video from the Governor's Office shows emergency crews bringing a Dolgeville family, including a child and a dog, to safety.

Governor Cuomo was there as well, surveying damage and helping lift people to safety. He called into Spectrum News this morning, warning drivers to take precautions during the storm.

"There are pockets that are dangerous and people have to take caution this morning," Cuomo said. "If you see standing water and you're not sure how deep it is, don't drive. We have a number of situations where people thought they could drive through the water. That could tend to be a mistake. You have high wind gusts still, so really please exercise caution because it is dangerous in spots."

Darren McGee- Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo