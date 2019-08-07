Sheriffs Department Confirms Drowning On Delta Lake

The Oneida County Sheriffs Department has confirmed that there was a fatal drowning at Delta.

The call came in to the Oneida County 911 center at 11:25AM:

Screenshot of Oneida County 911

The Oneida County Sheriffs department has confirmed that there was a fatal drowning at Delta. "The male was located by members of the Sheriffs Office and Western Fire Department." according to Sheriff Rob Maciol. They are currently awaiting the medical examiner’s arrival.

We will update you more as this story develops.