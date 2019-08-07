Portion Of Genesee Street In Utica Closed Indefinitely

Utica Police are advising motorists of a road closure in Downtown Uitca.

Officials say, Genesee Street between Bank Place and Washington Street is closed in both directions until further notice.

The closure is due to a large piece of metal hanging from The Bank of Utica spire.

The debris has the potential to cause injury and damage to pedestrians and motorists.

Construction crews are set to begin repairs today, but it is not known how long those repairs will take.

Washington Street behind Bank of Utica is closed as well.