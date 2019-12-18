Early Morning Remsen Fire Claims The Life Of 9-Year-Old Boy

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is releasing details on an early morning fire that claimed the life of a fourth grade student at Remsen Elementary School.

According to Sheriff Maciol, the fire on Maple Avenue broke out just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived two residents were outside of the home with severe burns to their head and arms.

Officials say, it was quickly learned a 9-year-old boy was still trapped inside. Two relatives of the child, were trying to actively rescue him when crews arrived. They are 67-year-old Louis Newman and 37-year-old Amelia Newman.

The Sheriff's Office says, the body of Everett Newman was recovered from the second floor of the residence shortly before the fire was brought under control.

Initial reports by the Sheriff's Office Forensic Identification Unit indicate the origin of the fire is believed to be a wood stove on the first floor. The Remsen Fire Department was assisted at the scene by several other local Fire Departments and Ambulance services.