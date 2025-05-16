What do you get when you add one of Rock's most legendary bands, plus the coolest music venue on the planet, and the entertainment capital of the world?

Eagles in Vegas!

Don't miss your chance to experience the Eagles at Vegas Sphere.

Here's What You Could Win

Two tickets to see the Eagles at Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday, September 5, 2025

Round-trip airfare for two to Las Vegas

Two-night stay at the Venetian

$500 spending money

Here's How You Can Get In To Win

Listen on weekdays for the codes you need to type in below to enter the contest. We'll share codes every weekday beginning Monday, May 19, through Friday, June 6.

You can earn additional entries by completing the activities below beginning Monday, May 19, through Sunday, June 8. The more you subscribe, share, and follow, the more entries you can earn.

*This is a multi-market contest open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least 21 at the date of entry. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received on Monday, June 9.*

