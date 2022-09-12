Authorities are investigating a one-car crash in Broome County.

Troopers from the New York State Police as well as emergency responders from Dickinson Fire and Rescue and Moria Fire and Rescue were called to County Route 5 in Dickinson, New York at approximately 12:36am on Friday, September 9, 2022.

According to a release from the New York State Police the vehicle that was involved in the crash was being driven in a southerly direction on County Route 5 when, "(for unknown) reasons, it left the roadway entering the west shoulder, and caught on fire. The operator, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was located deceased on scene."

Emergency responders later tentatively identified the victim as 50-year-old Michael J. Irrera of Duxbury, Massachusetts. The identification is pending additional testing.

It is not yet known what may have caused the driver to leave the roadway and lose control of the vehicle.

Police say County Route 5 was closed in the proximity of the crash but has since been reopened.

The investigation is continuing. Witnesses, drivers in the area with dashcam footage at the time, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police immediately.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

36 Ideas to Inexpensively Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Resort Here are some fairly easy and inexpensive ways to make your back yard feel like you're on vacation and a beautiful summer resort. If these 5 families can do this in Upstate New York, it can be done anywhere!

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.