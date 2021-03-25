Pandemic Forces Sale Of Popular Little Falls Ale House

Little Falls is suffering a huge loss to their community as the COVID-19 pandemic and New York State restrictions force another business to sell everything they've built to survive.

Eric Lewis and Kevin Roberts opened their dream restaurant in Little Falls, NY, in 2014. The Copper Moose Ale House was their pride and joy and very successful. They enjoyed five-star reviews from people far and wide on Yelp, Trip Advisor and more. Then COVID-109 hit and it was over.

As with many other businesses, closing for so long and all of the mandates/restrictions has made it financially impossible to stay in business. Many are reaching out to express their sorrow over the sale.

Although New York State has lifted some restrictions for bars and restaurants, it's difficult to keep that 6-foot distance that's required. Smaller eateries don't have the room and can't survive on a fraction of dinners served.

Eric announced his business is for sale on Facebook: "I'm so sorry folks but Covid has outlasted me and I'm forced to sell the Copper Moose Ale House (and building and all equipment) and get a job. If you are interested in purchasing it or know anyone who is interested, please let me know via private email at coppermoosealehouse@gmail.com."

Setting their pride aside, they are actively looking for work. "If you know anyone looking to hire a decades-worth-of-experience Product Manager (specialization in Bank Consumer Lending Products), PLEASE let me know as well!"

This beautiful, wonderful, "exceeds all expectations," Top 10 in all of Upstate NY Restaurant, Ale House and Craft-Beer hotspot absolutely could not have been possible without the INCREDIBLE, WONDERFUL people that I have had the pleasure of working with over the past 6+ years and the INCREDIBLE, WONDERFUL customers that have loved and supported us for the last 6+ years.

Best Wishes,

Eric

Copper Moose Ale House had an extensive selection of craft beer and a full menu that was casual and affordable. This is a big loss to the Little Falls community. Please let us know if we can do anything to help.