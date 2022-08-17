Fans of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen are munching on his third edition of collectable breakfast cereal, called JOSH'S JAQS, now available in stores.

The latest version of the red and blue sugar coated breakfast loops cereal started hitting shelves this past weekend, despite the fact that the cereal's official release for this season was Monday, according to PLB Sports and Entertainment. The cereal sold-out in grocery stores last July and has been absent until now.

Sales from the cereal benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital, where a pediatric recovery wing is named after Allen’s late grandmother, Patricia Allen. The box includes a QR code that can be scanned by a smart phone to make monetary donations directly to the hospital.

JOSH'S JAQS, like previous releases, is available at Wegman's grocery stores throughout the Northeast. The cereal can also be purchased at PLBSE.com where a 2-pack sells for $29.99.

JOSH'S JAQS is not the healthiest of cereals on the store shelf. When consumed with skim milk, it sports 41 grams of carbohydrates and 25 grams of sugar.

The company also created and sold Flutie Flakes from 1998 through 2001. The one millionth box produced, sold online for $1,400. The website has a handful of other players sporting their own brand of cereal, t-shirts, hot sauces and more. There's even a section of the website that sells hard to find collectables, like baseball's Field of Dreams Corn Flakes, which is sold out. The company is currently working with about 10 current and former players, including Bills wide receiver Stefan Diggs.

The artwork on the Allen's box includes Allen in football gear, including a helmet, without the Buffalo Bills logo, which allows them to produce the product without dealing with Buffalo Bills and NFL licensing restrictions and fees.

The cereal sells in Wegmans grocery stores for about $4 a box.

