Snowstorm Leaves Thousands Without Power in CNY! When Will it Be Restored

Old Man Winter just won't give it up. The late-season snowstorm is not only causing problems on the roads, it's knocking out power to thousands across Central New York.

Nearly 90,000 National Grid customers are without power and some areas may not see it restored until late tonight. Here's a look at how many are in the dark in each county and when power is expected to come back on.

Fulton 12,108 - Restored by 11 pm

Herkimer 9,403 - Restored by 11 pm

Madison 1,296 - Restored by 12 PM

Oneida 2,529 - Restored by 9:45 AM

Onondaga 946 - Restored by 12 PM

Credit - National Grid

You can report an outage or check restoration times on National Grid's Outage Map.

National Grid reminds customers restoration times are estimated.

Immediately after a storm, restoration times on National Grid’s Outage Central site may be listed as “assessing conditions.” That’s because safety hazards, such as trees, tree limbs, and downed wires must be cleared away so infrastructure damage can be assessed and restoration plans can be executed.

It's normal for outage numbers and ETRs to fluctuate. The numbers can go up and down as an ongoing storm causes new outages and/or as we de-energize lines to make conditions safe for repairs and restoration. Additionally, there could be new outages that occur that are separate from storm-related outages.

Outage Central Reminder: Our Outage Central page shows the estimated time of restoration for entire communities and reflects the estimated time for the last customer in that community to have power restored. The most accurate way for customers to check on the power restoration estimate for their specific address is to log into our Report or Check an Outage page.

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

