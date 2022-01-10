Amazing Police Officer Heroically Saves Dog That Fell Through Ice In NY

Thankfully one lucky pup is now safe after being rescued just days ago.

Bond Lake is located in Lewiston, New York, right near Niagara Falls. According to the bodycam footage seen above, a dog had ventured out on thin ice on January 5th. Some geese were sitting out there and the young pup of 10 months chased and ended up in the water. Police were called and an officer who isn't a stranger to making rescues stepped in for the save.

Upon arriving at the scene, Officer Jon Smith himself ventured out onto the lake after getting some of the hefty equipment off of himself to avoid also falling in Just like a labrador named Kona also did. As you can see, Officer Smith was indeed successful in getting the dog to the safety of the shore back with their owner. All while doing it, Smith didn't break through the ice. A successful rescue.

Here are a little bit of the kind words the dog's owner had for Officer Smith.

As mentioned, Officer Smith in fact is no stranger to making rescues. In fact, according to WKBW, the Lewiston Police Officer was just given an award from his police department for saving a woman only last month. That woman was actually trapped inside of a burning building. Heroic actions seem to be in the nature of this fine police officer from Lewiston, New York.

If only departments around the Empire State could have more officers like Officer Jon Smith. Thank you for your heroic actions.

