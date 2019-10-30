Donate Your Leftover Halloween Candy in CNY to Soldiers Abroad

Leftover Halloween candy? You can donate all those treats to active duty servicemen and women and you can drop it off right in CNY.

Operation Gratitude collects and distributes leftover Halloween candy to military members all over the world, giving them a sweet taste of home. Since 2003, Operation Gratitude has sent over 2 million care packages to soldiers, and in 2018, they sent 264,420.

So how do you get your leftover candy from here to there?

Gather your candy, and then fill out an online donation form. You'll get an email with a printable bar code, that you can put on your package. You're responsible for the cost of shipping the candy to Operation Gratitude.

Alternatively, you can bring your candy to an Operation Gratitude drop-off spot in Central New York:

Catania Orthodontics

7000 E. Genesee Street Bldg. C

Fayetteville, New York 13066

There are a host of DOs and DON'Ts you'll need to follow, including lining your box with plastic, and seperating notes to the troops in a ziplock baggie. You can read the full list HERE. Candy must be dropped off or mailed by November 8, 2019.

Operation Gratitude also accepts financial donations to help pay for the cost of shipping all that candy overseas. You can send your financial donation to:

Operation Gratitude

PO Box 260257

Encino, CA 91426-0257

Don't include a financial donation with your candy, send it separately.