Former President Donald Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James, looking to end her civil investigation into his business practices.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in federal court in Northern New York.

It was filed two weeks after James requested that Trump sit down for a deposition next month.

The AG is conducting a civil probe of the Trump organization, focusing on where the company misstated the value of real estate assets to obtain favorable insurance and loan rates, thus lowering the organization’s tax obligations.

Trump alleges that James’ investigation has violated his constitutional rights and he’s seeking a permanent injunction barring the Attorney General from investigating him.

The investigation follows a criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

James issued the following response to Trump’s lawsuit:

“The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings and now Donald Trump and his namesake company have filed a lawsuit as an attempted collateral attack on that investigation. To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump.”

In August of 2020, James filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to provide the Attorney General’s Office with documents and testimony from multiple witness regarding several specific Trump Organization properties and transactions.

Since then, the court has in favor of the Attorney General multiple times.

