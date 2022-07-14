Ivana Trump, Fashion Mogul and Donald Trump’s Ex-Wife, Dead at 73

Ivana Trump, fashion mogul, first wife of former president Donald Trump and mother of his three eldest children, has died. On Thursday (July 14), her family announced her passing. She was 73.

According to ABC News, police responded to Ivana's residence on Manhattan’s Upper East Side where she was found unresponsive.

The news outlet reports her death is not considered suspicious. Police say she appears to have died of natural causes.

Former president Trump released a statement to Truth Social regarding his ex-wife's passing. "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," he wrote, per Deadline.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in peace, Ivana," Trump continued.

Ivana's children also spoke out in a joint statement. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump," they wrote.

"Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren," Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric wrote.

Ivana Trump was born on Feb. 20, 1949, in Czechslovakia, where she became a competitive skier in her youth.

She then moved to Canada, working as a ski instructor and model.

Ivana met Donald Trump during a modeling trip to New York City in 1976. They were married the following year.

Her relationship with the former president was heavily featured in the tabloids. The two divorced in 1992, following his affair with actress Marla Maples.