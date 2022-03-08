New York AG Releases Top Ten Consumer Complaints Of 2021
Internet-related issues top the list of Top Ten Consumer fraud complaints received by the New York State Attorney General’s Office in 2021.
Attorney General Letitia James is releasing the list as part of National Consumer Protection Week.
Other issues include landlord/tenant disputes and retail problems such as price gouging and poor customer service.
Here is the Top Ten List of consumer complaints in 2021 by category.
1. Internet-Related (internet services and service providers, data privacy and security, digital media, data breaches, frauds through internet manipulation).
2. Landlord/Tenant Disputes (security deposit releases, tenant-harassment).
3. Retail related (price gouging, defective merchandise, poor customer service, pet stores, and animal breeders).
4. Consumer related services (COVID-19 testing facilities, alarm companies, dry cleaners, restaurants, movers, services for personal household use).
5. Automobile (sales, service, financing, repairs)
6. Credit (debt collection, credit card billing, debt settlement and debt relief, payday loans, credit repair, credit reporting agencies, identity theft)
7. Utilities (wireless and residential phones, energy servicers and suppliers, cable, and satellite)
8. Home Repair/Improvement (repair issues, deceitful contractors)
9. Health Clubs (inability to cancel memberships, inability to access facilities, refunds not provided, no response from clubs)
10. Furniture/Appliances (defective merchandise, delivery problems, and service and repair issues).
“Let this list serve as a warning to all New Yorkers to keep their guard up against scam artists,” said Attorney General James. “From inaccurate turnaround times for COVID-19 test results to deceitful debt collectors, scammers took advantage of these difficult times to mislead and deceive New Yorkers. My office is committed to rooting out fraudsters and protecting all New Yorkers, young and old, from harm.
For information on how to deal with these issues, a list of helpful tips has been posted on the attorney general's website.
Complaints can be made by calling 1-800-771-7755.