A man is dead following a Trooper involved shooting in the Town of Manlius.

New York State Police and other local law enforcement agencies responded to a domestic violence call Wednesday on 140 Wilson Drive in which a man was physically violent towards and threatening family members.

State Police say upon law enforcement arrival 61-year-old Kenneth Bennett exited the residence upset with his family and making suicidal threats. Despite several attempts to make reasonable contact with Bennett and calm him down, Bennett continued threatening law enforcement with a baseball bat and another item, which appeared to be a rifle.

Before engaging in lethal means to place the situation under control, Troopers and officers pleaded with Bennett to lower his weapon and surrender, according to officials. State Police say ultimately, Trooper Gary M. Novotny fired a single shot into Bennett's stomach.

Bennett was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was pronounced dead. Following the incident, State Police say the Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team (CCSERT) was called to the scene to deal with meth-making materials found inside the residence.

More details surrounding the incident are being investigated.

If you are feeling unsafe during this period of social distancing and staying at home, the YWCA of the Mohawk Valley has a number of resources for those experiencing domestic violence. In Oneida County you can call 315-797-7740. In Herkimer County you can call 315-866-4120.