The Easter Peep debate is one that is as old as the chicken and the egg mystery. When it comes to this sweet and sugary Easter treat you either love them or hate them. In talking with several people on the Big Frog 104 staff, it seems more of people dislike the popular candy. It was also discovered what would happen to a Peep if it was put in the microwave.

It did not get as big as we thought it would, but there was still a definite growth in size for the sugar coated marshmallow. Eventually as time in the microwave increased the color went from white to burnt mallow brown. The only thing that was truly proven in this case is Peeps aren't for everyone.

MORE: How to Peel a Hard Boiled Egg