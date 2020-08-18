Disney offering Halloween Costumes and Wraps for Wheelchairs
Hopefully we'll get to celebrate some form of Halloween this year. And if we do, Disney is making sure everyone regardless of ability can enjoy the season with some adaptive costumes and wheelchair wraps.
The costume line obviously features characters and items surrounding Disney movies and stories, including the most famous, Cinderella. In addition to an adaptive costume, their is also a wheelchair wrap turning into Cinderella's Carriage.
Cinderella's Carriage
Includes:
Two large wheel covers
Two small wheel covers
Two carriage pieces
Made of stiff felt with detailed sublimated art
Comes with 12 supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability
Long self-stick fabric strips help keep the pieces in place
Fits most wheelchairs
Easy assembly required, instructions included
Cinderella's Gown
Includes:
- Authentic Disney Princess Costume*
Opens in back for front entry only, with self-stick fabric closure
Skirt back is completely open for wheelchair-friendly wear
Flap opening at center front for easy tube access, with self-stick fabric closure
Ankle-length skirt to accommodate seated guests
Satin bodice with silver foil filigree
Sheer white organza collar and puff sleeves
Mesh bodice overlay with sequins beneath
Silvery sequined ric-rac bodice trim
Ruffled organza neckline trim
Jeweled slipper brooch with glitter setting
Sheer white organza split peplum
Mesh top skirt with metallic foil flecks
Satin slip
Satin yoke
*tiara, wand, jewelry set, and shoes sold separately
While Cinderella is made for girls, boys aren't forgotten either with a wheelchair wrap and costume from a more recent Disney theme, the Incredibles and the Incrediblemobile.
Incrediblemobile from The Incredibles 2
Includes:
- Two felt pieces
Made of stiff felt with detailed sublimated art
Comes with 22 supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability
Long self-stick fabric strips help keep the pieces in place
Fits most wheelchairs
Easy assembly required, instructions included
Includes:
- Includes one-piece bodysuit, mask, and gloves
- Costume opens in back for front entry only, with self-stick fabric closure
- Flap opening at center front for easy tube access, with self-stick fabric closure
- Open at rear for wheelchair-friendly wear
- Longer length inseams to accommodate seated guests
- Stretchy fabric
- Top features embroidered Incredibles logo appliqué with PVC detailing
- Shimmering metallic elastic waistband in front
- Contrasting black and red construction
- Rubberized mask with elastic straps and self-stick fabric closure
The costumes and wheelchair wraps go for $49.99 each. And while there's no accompanying vehicle, Disney also makes a Buzz Lightyear adaptive costume too. You can see it more info on all costumes at Inside the Magic.com.