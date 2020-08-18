Disney offering Halloween Costumes and Wraps for Wheelchairs

Hopefully we'll get to celebrate some form of Halloween this year. And if we do, Disney is making sure everyone regardless of ability can enjoy the season with some adaptive costumes and wheelchair wraps.

The costume line obviously features characters and items surrounding Disney movies and stories, including the most famous, Cinderella. In addition to an adaptive costume, their is also a wheelchair wrap turning into Cinderella's Carriage.

shopDisney

Cinderella's Carriage

Includes:

Two large wheel covers

Two small wheel covers

Two carriage pieces

Made of stiff felt with detailed sublimated art

Comes with 12 supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability

Long self-stick fabric strips help keep the pieces in place

Fits most wheelchairs

Easy assembly required, instructions included

shopDisney

Cinderella's Gown

Includes:

Authentic Disney Princess Costume*

Opens in back for front entry only, with self-stick fabric closure

Skirt back is completely open for wheelchair-friendly wear

Flap opening at center front for easy tube access, with self-stick fabric closure

Ankle-length skirt to accommodate seated guests

Satin bodice with silver foil filigree

Sheer white organza collar and puff sleeves

Mesh bodice overlay with sequins beneath

Silvery sequined ric-rac bodice trim

Ruffled organza neckline trim

Jeweled slipper brooch with glitter setting

Sheer white organza split peplum

Mesh top skirt with metallic foil flecks

Satin slip

Satin yoke

*tiara, wand, jewelry set, and shoes sold separately

While Cinderella is made for girls, boys aren't forgotten either with a wheelchair wrap and costume from a more recent Disney theme, the Incredibles and the Incrediblemobile.

Incrediblemobile from The Incredibles 2

Includes:

Two felt pieces

Made of stiff felt with detailed sublimated art

Comes with 22 supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability

Long self-stick fabric strips help keep the pieces in place

Fits most wheelchairs

Easy assembly required, instructions included

Includes:

Includes one-piece bodysuit, mask, and gloves

Costume opens in back for front entry only, with self-stick fabric closure

Flap opening at center front for easy tube access, with self-stick fabric closure

Open at rear for wheelchair-friendly wear

Longer length inseams to accommodate seated guests

Stretchy fabric

Top features embroidered Incredibles logo appliqué with PVC detailing

Shimmering metallic elastic waistband in front

Contrasting black and red construction

Rubberized mask with elastic straps and self-stick fabric closure

The costumes and wheelchair wraps go for $49.99 each. And while there's no accompanying vehicle, Disney also makes a Buzz Lightyear adaptive costume too. You can see it more info on all costumes at Inside the Magic.com.