Boilermaker Unveils Empire State Race-Off

The Boilermaker Road Race has opened registration for the Empire State Race-Off.

The first-of-its kind, statewide, virtual running challenge pits regions of New York against each other in a friendly competition.

Participants will select from one of ten regions from across the state to represent -- Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, Long Island, Mid-Hudson, New York City, North-Country, Rochester, Syracuse or Utica-Rome.

From September 16th to October 31st, runners, walker and hikers will submit online the mileage they’ve accumulated.

The region with the most accumulated mileage will be crowned the winner.

All registrants will receive a lightweight, long-sleeve, performance hoodie and a medal, both customized with their designated region

The challenge also includes a charitable component, with 100% of donations made and a portion of net proceeds benefiting United Way’s across New York.

“The Empire State Race-Off was born out of a desire to embrace the friendly rivalries that exist between the diverse regions of New York State in a way that encourages healthy, fun and stress-relieving outdoor activities while also supporting a great organization like United Way,” said Boilermaker Marketing Director Jordan Peters.

You can register for the Race-Off at Boilermaker.com.