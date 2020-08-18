Stunningly Blue Central New York Lake Gains Attention on TikTok

If you haven't visited this gorgeous lake yet, you're missing out on a treasure right in our own backyard.

A shockingly-blue lake sits inside Green Lakes State Park in Fayetteville, with waters so vibrant you'd think you were in the Caribbean. The lake is now gaining worldwide attention after TikTok user @amorraysirena posted a video highlighting it, calling it the "best lake on the East Coast."

The woman doesn't just spotlight the state park's dreamy waters though. She goes on to praise the park's versatility, as if serves as a great site for hiking, birdwatching, fishing and camping.

If you want to make a trip over to Green Lakes before the summer is over, the state park is back open for the season. The beach is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and while the jumping section is currently closed, all other swimming sections are open. Picnic areas surrounding the beach are available on a limited basis and boat rentals are currently suspended until further notice.

Campsites, cabins and cottages are also available on a reservations-only basis. You can make your reservation by phone at 1-800-456-CAMP or online at http://newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com.

Social distancing guidelines must be followed and face coverings are required when around the park buildings, including the restrooms.

New York State Parks

If you can't get enough of Green Lakes, check out this drone footage from 2015. We need to plan a trip immediately!