Stone Staircase Takes You to a Breathtaking View Atop a Waterfall in NY

A unique hike in New York takes you up stairs carved from stone to a 115-foot high waterfall, just 2 hours from Utica.

There are so many places in upstate New York where you can take in scenic views, the beauty of nature, and even see a waterfall - but this might be the most unique.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In the tiny town of Enfield, near Ithaca, is the Robert H. Treman State Park, which contains the spectacular Enfield Glen. The gorge trail leads you past 12 waterfalls, and even offers a stream-fed pool you can swim in.

Credit: Jim Whelan/AllTrails.com

The most impressive part are the stairs that wind through the gorge and up the tallest of the falls, the 115-foot Lucifer Falls. This isn't your typical hike, be prepared for lots of stairs - but the view at the top makes it all worth it.

The gorge trail is currently open in one direction only to allow for social distancing. You can always check the latest conditions at parks.gov.ny.

If you'd like to make a weekend out of it, you can reserve a campsite, choosing from tent or RV sites or cabins. Aside from the gorge trail, there are 9 miles of hiking trails to choose from. Call Robert H. Treman Office at 607-273-3440 or visit ReserveAmerica.com to check availability.

If you'd like to check out some other great hikes to try in Central New York, check out our Explore CNY series.