Catskills Resort That Inspired Dirty Dancing Goes Up in Flames

The Dirty Dancing inspired resort in the Catskill Mountains has gone up in flames three days before the film's 35th anniversary.

Grossinger's Catskill Resort in Liberty, New York is no more. Firefighters spent hours putting out flames that broke out at the once famous hotel that inspired Kellerman's in the movie Dirty Dancing.

Abandoned Resort

The former upscale resort actually closed in 1986, one year before Dirty Dancing was even released. Resort buildings were demolished in 2018, but the main house remained until a fire destroyed it too earlier this week.

The abandoned property made fighting the fire difficult. Firefighters were forced to cut through a gate for access to the road to the fire. Concrete barriers caused even more problems, according to Fire Chief Mark Johnstone.

Over 1000 feet of 5-inch hose was laid from the fire back down a hill where tankers were able to offload water.

What the fire didn't destroy, an excavator did. Everything was knocked down once the fire was out. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Kellerman's

Dirty Dancing was released on August 21, 1987. It took place at 'Kellerman's,' a resort in the Catskill Mountains.

Not in Catskills

The resort wasn't really in New York though. The old Grossinger's Catskill Resort was simply the inspiration for the movie. Resort scenes were actually filmed in Lake Lure, North Carolina, and Mountain Lake, Virginia. Although you'll notice a few shots in New York if you look close and a reference or two.

Mountain Lake Lodge

Most of the famous resort scenes were filmed at Mountain Lake Lodge in Virginia. That's where Baby was put in a corner and it's still open today. There are even Dirty Dancing themed weekends. Although they're sold out for the rest of this year.

Making History

Filming for Dirty Dancing began on September 5, 1986, and lasted only 43 days. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 1987, and was released on August 21, 1987. It brought in more than $214 million and was the first film to sell more than a million home videos. It was also the movie that made Patrick Swayze a superstar.

