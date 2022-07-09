The Most Haunted House in New York State

*DISCLAIMER: Nobody should visit or attempt to disturb residences of this home*

We're still in the midst of summer, which means most are thinking of outdoor time with cookouts and summer activities, such as baseball games and concerts.

We are just under three months away from spooky season and New York State is just about as good a place to celebrate the month of October as there is.

Get our free mobile app

New York has a perfect temperature and fall foliage for Halloween and it also has plenty of haunted places from Buffalo and Niagara Falls to New York City and Long Island.

You might know about the Amityville Horror House on Long Island, which was the inspiration for a collection of horror movies over the years, but there is another haunted house that might not be as famous, but carries a deep and dark history with it over the past 100-plus years.

Located at 14 West Tenth in New York City (Greenwich Village), this townhouse has been given the nickname, "The House of Death."

According to Haunted Rooms America, they placed this townhouse as the most haunted living residence in New York State.

Believe it or not, 22 spirits have said to haunt 'The House of Death' over the decades, and it even was a place that legendary author Mark Twain once lived at the turn of the 19th century. Haunted Rooms America says Twain even kept track of his haunted experiences while living there.

Multiple tragic and gruesome events took place at the house over the years, including a murder-suicide, in which a 6-year-old girl was beaten to death by her adoptive father in 1987.

It almost feels like it would have been a spot that the Ghostbusters would have visited, especially since that movie debuted in the '80s, but with its long history and series of events.

NY Ghosts says the home was built in 1856 and Twain's spirit is said to be one of the 22 which roams the halls.

Writer and actress Jan Bryant Bartell moved into the home in 1957 and was so convinced the house was indeed haunted, she wrote a manuscript called, "‘Spindrift: Spray from a Psychic Sea’, after a paranormal investigator agreed with her the house was haunted.

It's overshadowed by other famous haunted buildings but "The House of Death's" long past and famous occupants make it one of the most haunted places in the state.

The 10 Most Haunted Places in New York State The 10 most haunted buildings, cemeteries and complexes in New York State

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories